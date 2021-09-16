Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

