Metadium Market Capitalization Tops $143.01 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $143.01 million and $15.16 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00140976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00802472 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046558 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (META) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.