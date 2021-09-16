Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.38.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $41.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.