Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at Raymond James

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.10.

Methanex stock opened at C$51.82 on Wednesday. Methanex has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$62.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 37.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

