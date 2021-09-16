Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.31

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.31 and last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 1224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $676.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

