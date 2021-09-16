Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 2,420.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

MXE opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

