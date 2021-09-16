MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

