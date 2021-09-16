MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,282 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 648,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 276.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 88,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 115.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

