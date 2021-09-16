MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 985,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 299,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,074. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

