MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MGM China stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. MGM China has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.90.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.