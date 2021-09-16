MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MGM China stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. MGM China has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.90.
MGM China Company Profile
