MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $40.87. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGM Growth Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of MGM Growth Properties worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

