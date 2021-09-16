MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Down to $43.10

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.10, but opened at $42.00. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 101,174 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

