Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $415.38

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.38 ($5.43) and traded as low as GBX 382.80 ($5.00). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 384.50 ($5.02), with a volume of 506,777 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 414.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 474.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

