Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 103,404 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 122,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

