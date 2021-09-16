Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 163 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

