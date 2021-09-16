Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 78.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $397,000.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

