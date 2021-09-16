Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 682 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 48.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after buying an additional 285,527 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 441,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 151,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

