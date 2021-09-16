Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,528,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56.

