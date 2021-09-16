Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,843,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.75.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.