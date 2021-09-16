Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Down 5.5%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 95,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 550,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $130.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. Research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

