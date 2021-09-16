Mina Price Reaches $5.74 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Mina has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $112.40 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.74 or 0.00012022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00121472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.69 or 0.07412661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,584.87 or 0.99743110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00853693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 238,585,617 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

