MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MIND C.T.I. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,639. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

