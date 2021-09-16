Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.26. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,885,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,525,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.06. 114,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

