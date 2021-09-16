Mirrored Netflix Price Down 2.5% This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $592.82 or 0.01235832 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $25.38 million and $30,081.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00124978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00181388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.70 or 0.07564630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,054.18 or 1.00176960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.59 or 0.00889308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,812 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

