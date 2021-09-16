Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $579.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,184. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $256.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $543.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

