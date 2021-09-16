Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 107 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in AppFolio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AppFolio by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AppFolio by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.69. 424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

