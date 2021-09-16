Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.73. 20,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,889. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

