Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 450,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,076. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

