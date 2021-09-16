Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.