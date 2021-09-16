Mizuho Upgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to “Buy”

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.50. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

