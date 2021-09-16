MJ Gleeson plc (GLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GLE opened at GBX 828 ($10.82) on Thursday. MJ Gleeson has a 12 month low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £482.77 million and a PE ratio of 46.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 828.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 843.09.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 23,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £193,014.90 ($252,175.20).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

