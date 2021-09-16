Modern Investment Coin Trading Up 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $604,304.54 and $189,140.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00020146 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000798 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 8,117,269 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.