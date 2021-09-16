Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOGO shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the second quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mogo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

MOGO stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $323.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.12 and a beta of 2.89. Mogo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

