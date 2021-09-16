Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $53.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

TAP has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of TAP opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

