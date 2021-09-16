MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

