MONECO Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

