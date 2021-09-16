Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $265.73

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.73 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 243.60 ($3.18). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 245.40 ($3.21), with a volume of 493,642 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MONY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.12%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.