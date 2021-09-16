MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $503.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.46. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.94.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,767 shares of company stock worth $76,798,970 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

