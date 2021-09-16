Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

