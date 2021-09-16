Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,127 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 580,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,538,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

