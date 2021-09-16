Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.25. 77,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,132. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.75 and its 200 day moving average is $223.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

