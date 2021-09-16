Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ABB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after buying an additional 122,776 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in ABB by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 85.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.74.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

