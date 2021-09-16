Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,125,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,216,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

AMGN stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.87. 78,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,991. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

