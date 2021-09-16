Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 461.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,477,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

