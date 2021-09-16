Morgan Stanley Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $100.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.45.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

