Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 1,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $760.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock worth $1,187,833. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

