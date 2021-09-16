MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Down 7.4%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 4,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 155.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 14.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 57.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.