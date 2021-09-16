MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Down 7.4%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 4,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.54.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 155.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 14.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 57.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
