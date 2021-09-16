MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTUAY. HSBC downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.83. 3,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

