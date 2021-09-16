Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,157,000 after acquiring an additional 414,288 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 232,170 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,182,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MLI stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

