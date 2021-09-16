MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MusclePharm stock remained flat at $$0.85 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85,000.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. MusclePharm has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $3.00.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

